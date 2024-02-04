tru Independence LLC Has $542,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

tru Independence LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,228. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $73.25 and a 12-month high of $95.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

