Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY) Shares Acquired by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC owned about 0.08% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PMAY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Up 0.3 %

BATS PMAY traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.99. 19,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.35 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.40.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

