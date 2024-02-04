L2 Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

L2 Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000. Hexcel accounts for approximately 1.5% of L2 Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 838.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,810,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $400,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084,592 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hexcel during the fourth quarter valued at $56,738,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Hexcel during the third quarter valued at $39,213,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hexcel by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,420,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $500,755,000 after acquiring an additional 475,375 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Hexcel by 56.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,223,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,979,000 after acquiring an additional 442,787 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HXL stock opened at $68.92 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $58.81 and a 1 year high of $79.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.58, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $457.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.01 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.91%. Hexcel’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 40.32%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hexcel from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.77.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

