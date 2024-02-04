tru Independence LLC Takes $3.86 Million Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 104,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 279.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 448.6% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 63.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALK. Melius lowered Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna lowered Alaska Air Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.43.

Alaska Air Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ALK traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,884,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,955,109. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.70. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $57.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.62.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

