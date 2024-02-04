tru Independence LLC Has $1.97 Million Position in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)

tru Independence LLC increased its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Firsthand Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the second quarter worth $70,000.

Shares of MAXN stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.57. 2,197,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,148,775. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $38.91.

Maxeon Solar Technologies ( NASDAQ:MAXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $227.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.85 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 115.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MAXN shares. Bank of America cut Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Northland Securities cut shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Maxeon Solar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.13.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

