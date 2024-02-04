tru Independence LLC Reduces Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

tru Independence LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,484,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,520 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,566,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,168,000 after buying an additional 1,585,622 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,575,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,886,000 after buying an additional 379,935 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,430,000 after acquiring an additional 158,816 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,170,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

MBB traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $93.02. 1,900,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,547,575. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.87. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.07.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2968 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.