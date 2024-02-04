tru Independence LLC Sells 8,460 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

tru Independence LLC cut its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,233 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 8,460 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth $34,644,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,482,011 shares of the airline’s stock worth $451,167,000 after acquiring an additional 244,723 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,556,536 shares of the airline’s stock worth $69,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,361 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 131,418 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 70,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,137,000. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. StockNews.com raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “inline” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.69.
Shares of LUV traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.37. 4,983,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,673,390. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $39.53. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14.
Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
