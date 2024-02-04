tru Independence LLC Sells 2,351 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

tru Independence LLC lessened its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 177,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $12,036,000. Total Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 89.5% during the third quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 70,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 33,519 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $6,933,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

DFAT traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.72. 203,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,662. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $41.16 and a one year high of $53.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.84.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

