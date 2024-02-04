Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Sold by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 113,268.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,684,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,186 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 252.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,001,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,303,000 after buying an additional 717,795 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 521.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 623,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,270,000 after buying an additional 523,240 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth about $20,961,000. Finally, Invst LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2,692.0% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 51,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,536,000 after acquiring an additional 49,425 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VIS stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $223.01. The company had a trading volume of 141,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.67. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.27 and a fifty-two week high of $223.90.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.