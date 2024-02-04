tru Independence LLC Sells 338 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

tru Independence LLC decreased its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group accounts for 1.9% of tru Independence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 3,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,210,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,755,000 after buying an additional 64,985 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 86,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,399,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,028,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,978. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $146.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.07.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.75.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

