tru Independence LLC Has $4.60 Million Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

tru Independence LLC reduced its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,411 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 17,862 shares during the period. Cleveland-Cliffs makes up about 1.6% of tru Independence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. tru Independence LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $4,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,733.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ron A. Bloom bought 25,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.24 per share, with a total value of $506,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,953.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of CLF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.34. The stock had a trading volume of 9,109,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,131,966. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.82. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $22.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.79%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

