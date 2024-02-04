Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Stock Position Trimmed by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC reduced its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 178,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Energizer comprises approximately 2.0% of tru Independence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $5,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,826,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,797,000 after purchasing an additional 203,193 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,547,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,738,000 after purchasing an additional 195,988 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 5.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,246,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,194,000 after purchasing an additional 291,655 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,388,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,211,000 after purchasing an additional 35,710 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Energizer by 1.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,750,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,100,000 after acquiring an additional 23,844 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energizer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 2,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $92,357.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENR. UBS Group cut shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Energizer from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Energizer from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Energizer from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Energizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

Read Our Latest Report on ENR

Energizer Stock Performance

Shares of Energizer stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $31.82. The stock had a trading volume of 389,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,036. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.12. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.68 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. Energizer had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 136.42%. The business had revenue of $811.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

Energizer Profile

(Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.