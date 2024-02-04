tru Independence LLC Sells 1,047 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

tru Independence LLC decreased its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,731 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Corning makes up about 2.0% of tru Independence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Corning by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 156,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after buying an additional 12,994 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Corning by 12.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 344,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,070,000 after acquiring an additional 37,168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Corning by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,883,126 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,199,000 after acquiring an additional 490,638 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Corning by 9.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,486,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $136,718,000 after acquiring an additional 377,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Corning by 41.8% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.88.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of Corning stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.25. 4,246,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,330,659. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $36.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

