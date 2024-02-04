Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Acquired by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust owned about 0.09% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $3,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FBND stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.63. 1,154,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,859. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.45 and a 1-year high of $46.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

