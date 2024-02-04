NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Purchased by L2 Asset Management LLC

L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 349.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,479 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the period. NVR makes up 37.8% of L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. L2 Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of NVR worth $32,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 2.3% during the second quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in NVR by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in NVR by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in NVR by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its position in NVR by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVR Stock Up 1.5 %

NVR opened at $7,319.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.12. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4,988.99 and a twelve month high of $7,423.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6,870.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6,349.19.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 38.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $133.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 467.31 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at NVR

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,296.26, for a total transaction of $6,296,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,629,569.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,296.26, for a total transaction of $6,296,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,629,569.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,100.57, for a total transaction of $10,370,969.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $651,906,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,872 shares of company stock worth $49,205,517. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

