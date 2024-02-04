Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of VHT opened at $259.49 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $222.27 and a 12 month high of $260.70. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.04.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

