Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,932 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 227.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,707 shares of company stock worth $22,738,021 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Report on V
Visa Price Performance
Shares of Visa stock opened at $277.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.05. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.76 and a twelve month high of $279.99. The firm has a market cap of $509.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
See Also
