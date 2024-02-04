Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. Acquires Shares of 38,116 Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KVUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Kenvue Stock Performance

NYSE:KVUE opened at $20.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.24. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Stories

