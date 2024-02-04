Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases 29,134 Shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in TCW Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE – Free Report) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,134 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in TCW Transform 500 ETF were worth $5,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOTE. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF by 145.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF by 131.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF by 3,251.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF by 425.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000.

VOTE opened at $57.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $572.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.27 and its 200-day moving average is $52.69.

The Engine No. 1 Transform 500 ETF (VOTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large Cap Select index. The ETF currently has 410.2m in AUM and 505 holdings. VOTE tracks a market-cap-weighted index consisting of large-cap US stocks VOTE was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by Engine No.

