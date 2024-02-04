NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 4,713 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 119,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $17,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 363.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $191.22 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $116.39 and a 52 week high of $195.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.66.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $1.0427 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

