NewEdge Wealth LLC Trims Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

NewEdge Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 636,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,561 shares during the quarter. Blackstone accounts for about 2.2% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $68,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 327.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.81.

Blackstone Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BX stock opened at $124.36 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $133.53. The stock has a market cap of $88.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.77.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 174.86%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

