T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,664 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $129,888,000 after buying an additional 180,468 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after buying an additional 77,518 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 105.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.85, for a total transaction of $32,130,913.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 690,905,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,895,752,057.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $73,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.85, for a total transaction of $32,130,913.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 690,905,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,895,752,057.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,506,592 shares of company stock worth $405,996,241. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.87.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $161.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $187.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $165.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

