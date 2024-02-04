Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 2,191 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 123,599.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after buying an additional 11,067,051 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in General Mills by 101.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,673,000 after buying an additional 3,496,741 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in General Mills by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,725,000 after buying an additional 1,051,169 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 36.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,564,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,391,000 after buying an additional 959,008 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $64.80 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.39.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on GIS shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

