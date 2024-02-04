Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 3,547 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,878 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $97.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.92 and a 1-year high of $98.05. The company has a market cap of $111.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.30.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

