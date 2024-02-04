Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Lifted by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 1.1% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,255,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,866,020,000 after purchasing an additional 495,768 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Mastercard by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,377,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,620,937,000 after buying an additional 1,240,661 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,643,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,529,235,000 after buying an additional 274,679 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Mastercard by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after buying an additional 2,385,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $3,308,223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $460.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $425.69 and a 200-day moving average of $407.82. The company has a market capitalization of $431.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $340.21 and a 52 week high of $463.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.32%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $471.85.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MA

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.93, for a total transaction of $48,556,168.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,046,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,839,191,103.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.93, for a total transaction of $48,556,168.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,046,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,839,191,103.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,172 shares of company stock valued at $111,182,026 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.