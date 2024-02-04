Connable Office Inc. Buys Shares of 617 MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,389,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,569,545,000 after buying an additional 262,306 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,233,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,721,000 after buying an additional 28,095 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,508,000 after buying an additional 655,208 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,841,000 after buying an additional 111,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 387,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,164,000 after buying an additional 21,454 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MELI. StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Bank of America upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,752.50.

MercadoLibre Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of MELI stock traded up $24.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,772.90. 304,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,368. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,063.02 and a 52-week high of $1,800.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,631.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,417.79.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

