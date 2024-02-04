Spinnaker Trust Increases Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Spinnaker Trust increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,086,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 2.3% of Spinnaker Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $31,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,630,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,242,000 after purchasing an additional 45,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.60. 119,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,616. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.84 and a 200 day moving average of $29.51. The firm has a market cap of $970.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $31.50.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

