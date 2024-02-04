iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Acquired by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 122,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises 0.9% of Spinnaker Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $11,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 173.3% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 67.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ESGU stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,034,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,846. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.35. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $84.19 and a 12-month high of $109.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.337 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

