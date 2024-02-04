SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Shares Sold by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust owned about 0.70% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $9,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 7,420.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $40.50. The company had a trading volume of 124,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a twelve month low of $30.86 and a twelve month high of $40.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.67 and a 200-day moving average of $36.83.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

