Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) Shares Bought by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust owned about 3.52% of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust worth $7,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $9,228,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,733,000 after acquiring an additional 41,191 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the second quarter worth $3,678,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the second quarter worth $2,772,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period.

Shares of FXY traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.51. The stock had a trading volume of 606,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,714. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a 12 month low of $61.09 and a 12 month high of $71.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.04 million, a PE ratio of -119.05 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.36.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

