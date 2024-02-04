Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Acquired by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $6,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 59.1% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VGK traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.70. 2,062,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,478,574. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $64.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.84.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

