Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.00-8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.0-6.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.33 billion. Brunswick also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.000-8.000 EPS.

Brunswick Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:BC traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.60. 1,848,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,265. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.72. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $66.47 and a 52-week high of $99.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.55.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.21). Brunswick had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Brunswick will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BC. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Brunswick from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Brunswick from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Brunswick by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Brunswick by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Brunswick by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 99,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

