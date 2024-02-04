Connable Office Inc. Sells 2,447 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Connable Office Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,094 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 68.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Huntington Bancshares from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 1.0 %

Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.59. The company had a trading volume of 24,041,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,447,668. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.38. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $15.62. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $44,978.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 595,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,229,076.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 35,750 shares of company stock valued at $453,125 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

