Connable Office Inc. Has $222,000 Stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Connable Office Inc. trimmed its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded CNO Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE CNO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.63. 519,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,183. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.16. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.95 and a 1 year high of $28.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.04.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $947.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.71 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNO Financial Group

In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Karen Detoro sold 18,071 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $451,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Karen Detoro sold 18,071 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $451,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John R. Kline sold 9,479 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $238,870.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 76,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,703.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,657. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CNO Financial Group

(Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.