Connable Office Inc. Trims Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Connable Office Inc. cut its position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 44.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in TriNet Group by 84.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 807,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,024,000 after purchasing an additional 369,144 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in TriNet Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,186,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TriNet Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in TriNet Group by 344.7% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 18,104 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in TriNet Group by 29.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TNET traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.92. 364,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,257. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.11. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.86 and a 1 year high of $123.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TNET. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on TriNet Group from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded TriNet Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.86.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total transaction of $35,407.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,096,225.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total transaction of $35,407.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,096,225.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.68, for a total value of $132,015.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,299.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,996,592. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

