Connable Office Inc. Reduces Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Connable Office Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter worth about $342,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $950,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,009,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,252,000 after buying an additional 112,616 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 13.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,165,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,354,056.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 13,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.53 per share, with a total value of $214,890.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,770. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $98,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,165,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,354,056.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE:PEB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,175,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,973. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $11.39 and a 1-year high of $17.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -4.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEB. Truist Financial upped their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.