Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 190 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,911 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 843,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,859,000 after acquiring an additional 39,547 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,734,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 35,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,921,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Up 0.7 %

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $187.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.84 and a 12-month high of $202.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.00 and its 200 day moving average is $162.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 12.97%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.82, for a total transaction of $166,447.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,135 shares in the company, valued at $5,313,575.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,550 shares of company stock worth $457,283. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

