Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Invests $36,000 in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.5% in the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth $38,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Microchip Technology stock opened at $84.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.67. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.75 and a fifty-two week high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 46.11% and a net margin of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 41.12%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

