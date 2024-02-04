Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Invests $36,000 in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2024

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHPFree Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.5% in the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth $38,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Microchip Technology stock opened at $84.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.67. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.75 and a fifty-two week high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHPGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 46.11% and a net margin of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 41.12%.

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.