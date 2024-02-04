Banco Santander S.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 200,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.8% during the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.6% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 220,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,696,000 after acquiring an additional 19,477 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV stock opened at $76.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.81. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $77.32.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

