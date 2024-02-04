Banco Santander S.A. Buys 30,589 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 136.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,589 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $79,432,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 316,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,156,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 47,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 29,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $58.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $79.78. The stock has a market cap of $119.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.52.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.85.

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

