PGGM Investments Sells 14,335 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

PGGM Investments cut its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,109 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 14,335 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.10% of Gentex worth $7,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Gentex by 99,783.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $235,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,622,309 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Gentex by 92.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $238,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Gentex by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,801,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $103,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,973 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter worth about $58,990,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Gentex in the first quarter worth about $28,610,000. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $204,326.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,491.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GNTX opened at $34.04 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $34.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.77.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $589.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

A number of analysts recently commented on GNTX shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Gentex from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

