Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Acquires 2,334 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,861 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 445.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 428 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,948 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Edward Jones raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $115.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $82.04 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.48. The stock has a market cap of $318.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.20%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

