Heartland Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Heartland Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,515 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,285,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,573,608,000 after acquiring an additional 702,121 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Suncor Energy by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,971,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $585,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457,851 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Suncor Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,432,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $540,498,000 after purchasing an additional 142,629 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Suncor Energy by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,430,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $618,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,350 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Suncor Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,359,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $509,221,000 after purchasing an additional 114,521 shares during the period. 60.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

SU opened at $32.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.64. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $35.51.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.393 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

