Litecoin Cash (LCC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $150.58

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 4th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $5.71 million and approximately $150.58 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Litecoin Cash Profile
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 797,029,887 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 797,017,778.0834944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00821294 USD and is up 12.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $176.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
