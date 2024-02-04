Heritage Trust Co Sells 1,095 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Heritage Trust Co lessened its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,778 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.39.

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,381 shares of company stock worth $6,769,954 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $206.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $150.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $206.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.03 and its 200 day moving average is $166.26.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.41%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

