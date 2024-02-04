J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 792,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 140,676 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $42,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,242,000 after buying an additional 62,400,056 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 10.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,468,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,495,264,000 after buying an additional 5,739,560 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 13,107.9% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,634,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,950,859,000 after buying an additional 32,387,593 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,272,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,082,000 after buying an additional 1,603,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,449,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $842,151,000 after buying an additional 715,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $67.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.52. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.73.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -36.92%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $286,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,776.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $286,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,776.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 839,287 shares in the company, valued at $45,699,177.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 201,000 shares of company stock worth $12,056,240. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.96.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

