91,400 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Purchased by J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 91,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,634,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of United Rentals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 9,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,109,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $939,382,000 after purchasing an additional 192,205 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Key Square Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Stock Up 1.4 %

United Rentals stock opened at $654.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $555.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $487.51. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $325.15 and a 12 month high of $658.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays raised their target price on United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp cut United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $542.31.

Read Our Latest Report on URI

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.