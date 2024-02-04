J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 43,075 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 633,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,075 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $27,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 424.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 146.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6,285.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

JQUA stock opened at $50.09 on Friday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.55 and a fifty-two week high of $50.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.48. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.