Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Has $208,000 Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $50,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $821,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DD. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.78.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $62.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.33 and its 200-day moving average is $73.46. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

