S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.22.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $454.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $434.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $401.72. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $321.14 and a 1 year high of $457.46.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

